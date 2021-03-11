IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMRA. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of IMARA from $59.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IMARA from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMARA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.40.

NASDAQ IMRA opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. IMARA has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $62.71.

In other IMARA news, CEO Rahul D. Ballal sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $124,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 22.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 517,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 93,653 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 13.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 560.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About IMARA

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

