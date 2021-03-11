Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMCR) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $37.78 on Monday. Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $61.99.

About Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

