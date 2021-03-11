Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives GBX 1,855.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,855.86 ($24.25).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,041 ($26.67) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, insider Oliver Tant sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($17.85), for a total transaction of £72,138.46 ($94,249.36). Also, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz bought 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,395 ($18.23) per share, with a total value of £94,860 ($123,935.20).

IMB traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,372.50 ($17.93). 1,110,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,055. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,758 ($22.97). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,469.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,425.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

