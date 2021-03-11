Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.86.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $118.27 on Wednesday. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.61 and a 200 day moving average of $81.39.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,941,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 283,372 shares in the company, valued at $20,076,906.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 265,768 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $21,402,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,105,456 shares of company stock worth $87,639,482 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.