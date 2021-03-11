InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Shares Up 6.3%

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.73. 1,720,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 459,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IFRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InflaRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $204.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

