Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Announces Earnings Results

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%.

NASDAQ:IEA opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $341.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.21 and a beta of 1.83. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

In other news, Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $148,292,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $44,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,870,837 shares of company stock worth $148,613,563 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

