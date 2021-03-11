Infrastructure Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:IFAM) Short Interest Up 473.0% in February

Infrastructure Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:IFAM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a growth of 473.0% from the February 11th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IFAM opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Infrastructure Materials has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

Infrastructure Materials Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for limestone and precious metals. The company holds 2 limestone projects comprising 68 mineral claims covering approximately 1,405 acres on land owned or controlled by the United States Department of Interior Bureau of Land Management (BLM) located in Nevada; and 50% mineral rights on 680 acres, as well as 25% of the mineral rights on 160 acres.

