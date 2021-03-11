ING Groep NV Acquires 3,950 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 201.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $594.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $699.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $733.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Cowen dropped their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $821.89.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

