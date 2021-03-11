ING Groep NV Acquires 6,329 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 196.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Lam Research by 23.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $502.61 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $603.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $551.84 and a 200-day moving average of $441.95.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

