ING Groep NV Buys 40,364 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 199.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,577 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,364 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day moving average is $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

