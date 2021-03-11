ING Groep NV Sells 142,864 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,216 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 142,864 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Target were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Target by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in Target by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.41.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $176.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.42. The company has a market cap of $88.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

