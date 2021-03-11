Injective Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $194.43 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $194.43 million and approximately $35.13 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for about $12.41 or 0.00021466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $292.82 or 0.00506624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00064884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00054059 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00072468 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.87 or 0.00581093 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000592 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00072594 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,670,862 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.