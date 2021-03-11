Insider Buying: ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) EVP Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) EVP David W. Smail bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,384.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. Analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADT. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter worth $108,776,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,682 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,192,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,427,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,446,623 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,863 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

