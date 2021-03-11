Insider Buying: Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Director Buys 4,800 Shares of Stock

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Director Dale Booth purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares in the company, valued at $283,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

INTZ stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.50. 221,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,512. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.37 million, a P/E ratio of -132.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Intrusion Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

