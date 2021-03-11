Insider Buying: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Purchases $790,500.00 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Alexander J. Denner bought 75,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $12.55.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 7,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,214,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,831,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,639,000 after purchasing an additional 172,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter.

IRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

