Insider Selling: Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $928,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ALG opened at $159.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.24 and a 200 day moving average of $132.36. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.99 and a fifty-two week high of $163.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 331.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

