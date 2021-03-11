Insider Selling: BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Insider Sells 3,239 Shares of Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BKU opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. Analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKU shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

