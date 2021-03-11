Insider Selling: Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) VP Sells $156,768.80 in Stock

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BCC opened at $60.06 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.74.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,407,000 after buying an additional 255,919 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 115.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 315,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

