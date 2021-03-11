Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $97,450.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $96,650.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $119,400.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $101,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $102,050.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $101,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $102,550.00.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,759,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,262 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 389.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,606,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,073 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,181,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,843,000 after acquiring an additional 739,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

