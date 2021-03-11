Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $130.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $131.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXP. Raymond James boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.82.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

