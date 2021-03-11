Insider Selling: EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Insider Sells $671,008.00 in Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 25,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $671,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EVOP opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 2,546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 60,831 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,000,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 270,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

