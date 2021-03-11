Insider Selling: FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Insider Sells $476,235.00 in Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00.

NYSE FBK opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $48.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in FB Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in FB Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in FB Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FB Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in FB Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

