Insider Selling: Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,175,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GPI traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.61. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $171.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.11.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

