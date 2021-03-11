Insider Selling: Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells 53,296 Shares of Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$442,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,995,780.10.

Geoffrey Peters Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 4 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total value of C$34.04.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$8.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.92. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$4.00 and a 1-year high of C$13.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.15%.

K has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

