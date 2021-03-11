Insider Selling: Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CFO Richard Sneider sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $405,000.00.

Richard Sneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Richard Sneider sold 45,000 shares of Kopin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $180,000.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Richard Sneider sold 17,050 shares of Kopin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $51,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Richard Sneider sold 42,950 shares of Kopin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $127,561.50.

Kopin stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $739.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.93 and a beta of 2.45. Kopin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kopin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KOPN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

