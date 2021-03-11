Insider Selling: Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) EVP Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 120,000 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $984,000.00.

Bor Yeu Tsaur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 75,000 shares of Kopin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

Shares of KOPN opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Kopin Co. has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $739.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.93 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KOPN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

