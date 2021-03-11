Insider Selling: PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,607.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00.

PDCE stock opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $41.91.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. Research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

