Insider Selling: Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) EVP Sells 9,679 Shares of Stock

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,101.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,679 shares in the company, valued at $27,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the third quarter worth about $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

