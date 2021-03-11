Insider Selling: Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Sells 13,500 Shares of Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $48.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

SIX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

