Insider Selling: Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Insider Sells 1,114 Shares of Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TSN opened at $74.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.71. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $74.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 16.9% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.3% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 258.9% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 15,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 306,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

