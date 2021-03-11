Insider Selling: Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $313,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,630.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $34.10 on Thursday. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $44.38.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vroom by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 221,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 97,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth about $6,233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after buying an additional 74,148 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,937,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRM. Wedbush reduced their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist cut their price target on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

