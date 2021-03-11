Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,119,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

W opened at $310.01 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 18.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Wayfair by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on W shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Wayfair from $280.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.06.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

