Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 31st

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Installed Building Products has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

IBP stock opened at $109.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.22 and its 200 day moving average is $104.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $130.11.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.53.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

