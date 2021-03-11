Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Installed Building Products has a payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $112.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $130.11. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.53.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

