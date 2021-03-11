Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 1,338.9% from the February 11th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,075,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INTV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.64. 2,893,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,272,400. Integrated Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $101.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 3.32.

Get Integrated Ventures alerts:

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 925 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.