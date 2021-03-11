Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Inter Parfums has decreased its dividend by 54.2% over the last three years. Inter Parfums has a dividend payout ratio of 68.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.78. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $286,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,400 shares of company stock worth $2,756,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

