Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th.

Shares of TSE IPL traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 360,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,979. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.85 billion and a PE ratio of 21.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.67. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$5.35 and a 1 year high of C$18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPL. CSFB raised their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Inter Pipeline to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.98.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

