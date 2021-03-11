Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Set at C$18.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$18.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Inter Pipeline from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.39.

Shares of IPL opened at C$18.12 on Wednesday. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$5.35 and a 1 year high of C$18.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.69. The stock has a market cap of C$7.78 billion and a PE ratio of 21.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

