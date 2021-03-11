Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 33,451 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $2,543,614.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,453 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,490,575.85.

On Monday, March 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,451 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,546,290.12.

On Friday, February 26th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,452 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $2,444,003.12.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,219 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $4,833,987.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,218 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $4,926,619.20.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $2,507,117.70.

On Thursday, February 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,092 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $2,352,510.28.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 32,274 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,352,774.60.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $2,289,660.20.

On Thursday, January 21st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,008 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total transaction of $1,231,206.96.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $78.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average is $58.29. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $958,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,763,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,155 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

