Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wedbush from $106.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 295.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $22.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $95.98.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $53,662.71. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

