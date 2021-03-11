Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 192,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 47,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $576,555.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,620,212.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,429 shares of company stock worth $3,983,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $113.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.70 and its 200-day moving average is $106.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Compass Point increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

