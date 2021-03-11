International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Lowered by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $135.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.