International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

IFF stock opened at $135.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.83. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $143.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,573,000 after purchasing an additional 542,623 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,721 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 271,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

