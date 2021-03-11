International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%.

Shares of IMXI stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.44. International Money Express has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $18.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

IMXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 23,168 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $376,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,472 shares of company stock worth $2,017,452. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

