International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of THM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.74 million, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

