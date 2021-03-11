Internet of People (IOP) Price Hits $0.0482 on Major Exchanges

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded up 57% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Internet of People has a market cap of $648,795.86 and $5.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Internet of People has traded 80% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Internet of People coin can now be bought for about $0.0482 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00027523 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About Internet of People

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global.

Internet of People Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

