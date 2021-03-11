Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Trading Up 5.3%

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.39 and last traded at $35.09. Approximately 546,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 680,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 16,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $505,808.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,103 shares of company stock worth $6,746,845. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,768,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

