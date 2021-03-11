Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 179,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 185,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a market cap of $359.88 million, a PE ratio of -121.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth $2,841,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth $518,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth $5,386,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth $510,000.

About Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

