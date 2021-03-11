INV Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILNLF) Short Interest Down 96.1% in February

INV Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILNLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the February 11th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ILNLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of INV Metals from $1.75 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of INV Metals from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

OTCMKTS:ILNLF remained flat at $$0.35 during midday trading on Thursday. INV Metals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.35.

INV Metals Company Profile

INV Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects primarily in Ecuador. The company's principal property owns a 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold-copper-silver that consists of approximately 7,960 hectares in three contiguous concessions located in the southwest of Cuenca, Ecuador.

