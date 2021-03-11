Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Cut to Sell at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of IVA stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.18. Inventiva has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $19.06.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

